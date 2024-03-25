Pragjyotishpur University to organize national symposium on Jagadguru Shri Shankaracharya in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Pragjyotishpur University will organize a National Symposium on Jagadguru Shri Shankaracharya in association with the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (Ministry of Education, Government of India) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Shri Shankaracharya was an Indian philosopher and theologian who expounded the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta. The upcoming symposium seeks to examine his profound contributions and enduring legacy in the history of Indian thought. It also seeks to offer a comprehensive platform for scholars, researchers, and enthusiasts to explore the philosophical, spiritual, and sociocultural dimensions of Shankaracharya's teachings and their relevance in contemporary times.

The symposium will feature deliberations from Pujya Swami Mitranand, Acharya, Chinmaya Mission; Prof. Pralhad R. Joshi, Vice-Chancellor, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University; and, from the Department of Sanskrit, Gauhati University, Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya and Prof. Manjula Devi.

This event will be organised at Sudmersen Hall, Cotton University, and will mark the first collaboration between the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, a High-Powered Committee for promoting Indian languages, and the young Pragjyotishpur University.

Pragjyotishpur University was formally established on October 17, 2022, and is sponsored by the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation. The university has five Schools of Academic Excellence that offer undergraduate programmes (Masters integrated) in areas such as Assamese, Data Science, Economics, Finance, Physics, the Performing Arts, and more.

