Prasar Bharati confers top grade to Xatriya exponent Dr Meernanda Barthakur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned Xatriya dancer Dr Meernanda Barthakur has been conferred the Top Grade recognition by Prasar Bharati, one of the highest acknowledgements awarded by the national public broadcaster to performing artistes.

Dr Barthakur, a distinguished exponent of Sattriya dance, has earned widespread recognition for her contributions to the promotion and preservation of the classical art form. Earlier, she received the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the year 2008-09 in recognition of her artistic excellence.

Over the years, she has been honoured with several awards and accolades for her achievements in the field of dance and cultural preservation.

Through her institution, Muktimangal, Dr Barthakur has continued to work for the advancement of Sattriya and the broader tradition of Indian dance and theatre, contributing significantly to the promotion of the country’s cultural heritage.

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