Prateek Bordoloi Withdraws Candidature Amid Father's Defection to BJP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Prateek Bordoloi, son of former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, has withdrawn his candidature from the Margherita Assembly constituency following his father’s recent defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek Bordoloi said his decision was driven by a sense of responsibility towards the party and its workers.

“With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy,” he wrote, adding that continuing in the present circumstances would not be appropriate.

He noted that his father’s move to another political party could create confusion among voters and Congress workers. “The people of Margherita and dedicated Congress workers deserve clarity and confidence in the party’s candidate. It would be unfair if any doubt arises regarding my commitment or the party’s position,” he stated.

Despite stepping aside, Prateek reaffirmed his loyalty to the Indian National Congress, saying he would continue to work for the party and contribute to the development of Margherita in any capacity assigned by the leadership. The development comes a day after senior Congress leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party, citing an “overwhelming sense of sadness” in his letter to Kharge.

Also Read: 19 MLAs not in BJP’s list; CM says preference given to youths