Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam seeks Financial Aid for Flood-Hit Families

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam (PSSA), on Tuesday urged the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for three months to every family affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam. Speaking to the media persons, the organisation’s secretary, Nripen Malakar, said the floods had devastated three Upper Assam districts and the relief provided so far was inadequate. He said the government should not delay assistance, noting that the BJP-led alliance was in power both at the Centre and in the state. The organisation demanded that the assistance be extended from August for at least three months to all flood-affected families, excluding those with government employees. It also urged the government to provide special support to persons with disabilities in flood-hit areas, saying many had lost their homes and belongings in the disaster.

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