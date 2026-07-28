Pratishruti Foundation Hosts Classical Music Concert in Guwahati to Celebrate Indian Heritage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pratishruti Foundation, a Guwahati-based charitable and socio-cultural organisation, organised a classical music concert at the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Uzanbazar, to promote Indian classical music and cultural heritage.

The programme began with a Saraswati Vandana by Neha Bhagobati, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Swapnanil Barua, Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee, Utpal Dutta and Pandit Sukumar Borthakur. Foundation president Siddhartha Das welcomed the guests, while Bhaskar Jyoti Ojah, Bikash Sarkar and Hirak Jyoti Das were felicitated for their contributions to music, literature and journalism.

The concert featured a devotional vocal recital by Sohenii Bhattacharjee, a violin recital by Pandit Bidyut Kumar Misra, and a tabla solo by Ustad Ilmas Husain Khan of the Lucknow Gharana. The programme concluded with a Kathak performance by Shimantini Chakraborty.

Ustad Ilmas Husain Khan also distributed certificates to participants of a three-day tabla workshop organised by the Ustad Afaq Husain Khan Memorial Trust, North East Chapter, in association with Pratishruti Foundation. The event drew a large gathering of classical music enthusiasts, artistes and cultural lovers.

Also Read: Guwahati: Pratishruti Foundation announces Tabla workshop, classical music concert from July 23-26