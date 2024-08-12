Pratishruti Foundation hosts ‘Jalsa’ at Panjabari in Guwahati city

Guwahati: A socio-cultural organization, Pratishruti Foundation, organized ‘Jalsa’, a concert showcasing Indian classical music, in association with the State Bank of India at Luit Konwer Rudra Barua State College of Music Auditorium, Panjabari, on August 10.

The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a rendition of slokas by Manasi Das and a two-minute silence to pay respects to the late Puspa Ranjan Dey, a prominent musician and cultural advisor of the Pratishruti Foundation. The concert featured mesmerizing performances, including a group Dhamar on Raga Malkouns, a classical guitar recital by Jishan R. P. Gogoi, and a sitar recital by Maitreyee Goswami accompanied by Dibyajyoti Changmai on the tabla.

Certificates were distributed to participants of the classical music workshop organized by the Pratishruti Foundation last year, as well as to candidates who completed the diploma course in one-stroke painting.

The event was conducted by Soheni Bhattacharya, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Executive Member Anirban Das. The concert aimed to promote Indian classical music and appeal to the government to give equal importance to this art form, as stated in a press release.

