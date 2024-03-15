Birth anniversary of Pandit Vishnu Digambar Pulaskar marked with an exceptional concert of Indian classical music at Nagaon

NAGAON: The 150th birth anniversary of Pandit Vishnu Digambara Pulaskar, the premier icon of Indian classical music was marked with an exceptional concert of Indian classical music at Nagaon district library auditorium.

The programme was organized by Shastriya Sangeet Manch, Nagaon. Dr Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya inaugurated the programme while Ritu Rajnish, principal of Delhi Public School, Nagaon was present as a special invitee. Artiste Ranjan Bezbaruah and Dr Joyshri Pathak anchored the entire programme.

During the programme, Dr Santosh Kumar, professor, Department of Music, Sikkim University and his disciple Gopal Poudel featured flute performance while Rishika Ghosh from Guwahati performed Khayal, Bhajan and Dadra. Besides, Maitri Deka performed Vedic Mantra while Indrani Bora led Saraswati Vandana. A Chota Khayal, directed by Suwagmoni Mahanta was performed by a group of students.

Noted musicians like Munin Goswami, Tarun Ch Kalita, Prashun Ghosh, Nayan Kamal Saikia, Kanak Hira, Tapan Das and Snehmeed accompanied the session as instrumentalists of various musical instruments.

Also Read: Goalpara Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta interacts with media persons

Also Watch: