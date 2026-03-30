Pratishruti Foundation's 'JALSA' Brings Classical Music and Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati

Guwahati's Uzanbazar came alive with classical music on Saturday evening as Pratishruti Foundation, in association with Star Cement, hosted 'JALSA' — a classical music concert held at the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture.

The evening blended formal ceremony, artistic performance, and a moving tribute to one of Assam's most beloved cultural figures.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting by dignitaries including Pranjal Saikia, Rahul Ch. Das, Ramen Chowdhury and Sukumar Borthakur, followed by a Saraswati Vandana by Manashi Das. Tributes were paid to late Zubeen Garg through musical performances. The programme featured felicitation of Pallab Talukdar and Kalyan Deka, and included classical performances by artists such as Anand Prasad Dikshit, Uttam Deb, Neha Bhagabati and Nandita Sarma. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Nishad Ranjan Gogoi.

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