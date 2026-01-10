Assam: Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 by ASRLM begins in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The three-day Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 organized by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Morigaon, in collaboration with the district administration commenced at Morigaon Bihutoli ground from January 9, 2026, and will conclude on January 11, 2026. The mela was inaugurated by Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari in presence of CEO of MZP Ananta Kr Gogoi, Deputy CEO Abhijit Chakrabarty, DIPRO Pompy Devi, DVO Dr Nilutpal Kakati, DPM of ASRLM Samir Choudhary, BPMs, BCs, and other officials of ASRLM, Morigaon. Thirty outlets of self-help groups (SHGs) from different parts of the district are participating in the mela. The fair showcasing ethnic dresses of different castes and tribes, together with different Assamese traditional food items like pithas and larus, and decor items made by SHGs of the five blocks of Bhurbandha, Kapili, Mayong, Laharighat, and Bhuragaon is receiving a good public response. The three-day long programme will also witness various kinds of traditional games and cultural programmes which will be organized on the concluding day.

