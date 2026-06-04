Preparatory Meeting held for Ambubachi Mela in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Preparations for the upcoming Ambubachi Mela, scheduled to be held at the Kamakhya Temple from June 22 to 26, gathered momentum with a coordination meeting held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup Metropolitan.

The meeting was chaired by Additional District Commissioner Raja Baishya and attended by representatives of various organisations and institutions associated with the annual religious congregation.

During the meeting, officials and stakeholders discussed key aspects of mela management, including crowd control, traffic regulation, sanitation, drinking water supply, healthcare services, security arrangements, and other essential civic amenities to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The meeting emphasised inter-departmental coordination and advance planning to facilitate a safe, orderly, and hassle-free experience for the thousands of devotees expected to visit the revered Kamakhya Temple during the five-day festival.

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