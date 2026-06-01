No VIP Access at Ambubachi Mela 2026; Over 8 Lakh Pilgrims Expected at Kamakhya

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Preparations for the annual Ambubachi Mela at the revered Kamakhya Temple have entered the final phase, with authorities expecting more than eight lakh pilgrims to participate in one of the country’s largest spiritual gatherings scheduled from June 22 to June 26.

The sacred festival, which marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, will commence with the ritual observance at 9:08:42 pm on June 22. As per tradition, the temple’s sanctum sanctorum will remain closed for three days during the period of the goddess’s symbolic seclusion and will reopen on the morning of June 26 following the completion of the rituals.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, the temple management committee has constituted a special committee and intensified preparations in coordination with the district administration and city police.

Speaking to this reporter, temple Doloi (priest) Kabindra Prasad Sarma said that most of the preparatory work has already been completed, with only a few final arrangements remaining.

He said that authorities have improved the roads leading to the temple and are readying the necessary infrastructure for devotees. According to him, the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine has steadily increased over the years, and this year’s footfall is expected to surpass last year’s estimated seven lakh devotees.

Sarma further stated that authorities have undertaken extensive planning to regulate crowd movement. They have surveyed entry routes to prevent congestion, while they have created a new exit corridor to facilitate smoother movement of pilgrims. More than 50 CCTV cameras have also been installed across the temple premises to strengthen security and monitoring.

In a significant move aimed at crowd management, authorities have announced that community feasts, commonly known as bhandaras, will not be permitted on the Kamakhya Hill during the mela. Private vehicles will also be barred from reaching the temple premises. Devotees will be required to deposit their footwear at designated nursery points before proceeding towards the temple. Access from these points will be allowed only during specified hours, from morning until 6 pm.

The temple management has also decided against any VIP arrangements this year, ensuring equal access and uniform regulations for all pilgrims. Dedicated service camps will provide essential facilities, including food, drinking water and medical assistance.

To accommodate the expected surge in visitors, authorities will establish temporary camps at Pandu, Bhutnath and Maligaon. Officials said multiple government departments are working in coordination to ensure the safe, orderly and successful conduct of the Ambubachi Mela, which attracts devotees, saints and spiritual seekers from across India and abroad every year.

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