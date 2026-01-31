Preserve manuscript heritage systematically: Assam Governor

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Emphasizing the urgent need to preserve Assam’s vast manuscript heritage, Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Gauhati University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on Friday said that the state’s manuscripts represent living traditions of knowledge, language and civilizational memory, and must be documented and transmitted to future generations through institutional and scholarly efforts.

The Governor was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on “Manuscripts of Assam”, organized under the Governor Assam Bhasha Protsahan Yojana 2025 by Lok Bhavan, Assam, in collaboration with Gauhati University.

“These manuscripts are not relics meant for archives alone,” Acharya said. “They embody centuries of intellectual thought and cultural wisdom. Preserving, studying and reconnecting them with contemporary society is a shared responsibility of academic institutions, scholars and the wider community.”

Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, in his address, underlined the University’s historic role in preserving Assam’s linguistic and cultural heritage. Referring to the rich tradition of Sanchipat and other indigenous manuscripts, he said Gauhati University has consistently served as a custodian of the region’s intellectual legacy. Quoting Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Prof. Mahanta noted that the University has played a pioneering role in safeguarding Assam’s language and culture since its inception and reaffirmed GU’s commitment to ensuring that manuscript traditions remain accessible and relevant to future generations.

The inaugural session featured a keynote address by Prof. Malinee Goswami, former Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, who highlighted the scholarly and historical value of Assamese manuscripts. Dr. Sangeeta Gogoi, Director (I/C), Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies (DHAS), Assam, attended as a resource person and spoke on key aspects of manuscript conservation and research. Dhanjit Talukdar, Archival Assistant, Manuscripts Section, Krishna Kanta Handiqui Library, Gauhati University, also addressed participants on manuscript documentation and preservation practices.

The programme commenced with an opening address by S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam.

Also Read: Assam Governor Felicitates Armed Force Veterans at Lok Bhavan