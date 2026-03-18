President Celebrates Akshaya Patra's 5-Billion-Meal Milestone at Rashtrapati Bhavan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Akshaya Patra Foundation commemorated the landmark of serving five billion meals and completing 25 years of service at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on March 17.

The event was attended by President Droupadi Murmu as Chief Guest, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present as Guest of Honour. During the programme, the President personally served meals to children and distributed gifts, marking the symbolic five billionth meal.

The function brought together founders of the organisation, senior government officials, policy experts, donors, and stakeholders, along with students, teachers, and former beneficiaries. The theme of the event focused on advancing nutrition and education as part of a broader vision for national development.

Addressing the gathering, the President said the foundation had played a significant role in nation-building by ensuring uninterrupted school meal services over the past 25 years. She noted that providing nutritious meals to children was an investment in the country's future, contributing to a healthier and more educated generation.

The Union Education Minister acknowledged the organization's contribution to strengthening the education ecosystem, stating that access to proper nutrition remained essential for unlocking the full potential of children. He highlighted the collaboration between the government and the foundation under the PM POSHAN programme as a model of effective partnership.

Founded in 2000, the organization had expanded its operations across multiple states and Union Territories, serving millions of children daily through a network of modern kitchens. The milestone reflected its continued role in addressing classroom hunger and supporting access to education across the country.

Also Read: Chief Minister lays foundation stone and performs bhoomi pujan