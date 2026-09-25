Private hospital nurse duped of Rs 3.69 lakh in alleged Assam government job scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman working as a nurse at a private hospital was allegedly duped of Rs 3.69 lakh on the promise of securing her a staff nurse job under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam.

A complaint was lodged at Dispur Police Station against Fazlor Rahman, Runuma Ahmed and Shafiqul Islam in connection with the alleged fraud.

According to the complaint, the victim was allegedly assured of a staff nurse position under the state health department. The accused reportedly collected Rs 3.69 lakh from her in instalments through online transactions.

Rahman, who is employed in the state health department, allegedly told the nurse that he had close connections with the Chief Minister and could help her secure the job. Runuma Ahmed and Shafiqul Islam were allegedly acting as agents for Rahman, the complaint stated.

The complainant also alleged that several other women may have been approached by the group with similar promises of government jobs in exchange for money.

Police have reportedly not yet traced the three accused, who allegedly switched off their mobile phones and went into hiding following the complaint.

Also Read: Alleged Job Scam Kingpin Imtiaz Hussain Arrested in Major Dibrugarh Crackdown