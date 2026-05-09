Process to integrate state databases with National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) begins

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has initiated steps to identify and map databases across various departments for integration with the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), following directions issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary.

The matter was discussed during a video conference attended by the Chief Secretary of Assam, the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, and senior officials from concerned departments. The meeting included Chief Secretaries and Advisors to Administrators of States and Union Territories and focused on the implementation and integration of NATGRID across the country.

During the meeting, the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary directed all concerned departments in the Government of Assam to identify and map databases under their respective jurisdictions for integration with NATGRID in accordance with prescribed protocols and technical requirements. They also emphasised timely inter-departmental coordination and close cooperation with technical agencies for API development, connectivity and other integration-related processes.

NATGRID, an attached office under the Ministry of Home Affairs approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), functions as a secure intelligence-sharing platform aimed at strengthening national and internal security, including counter-terrorism efforts.

The meeting reviewed the integration of State and UT-level databases with NATGRID and deliberated on the inclusion of various relevant databases for seamless and secure data sharing. These include Smart City data, utility billing records, land and property registration records, crime and offence databases, licensing records, education-related databases and beneficiary-oriented scheme databases.

Officials also noted the increasing use of the NATGRID platform by States and Union Territories and discussed ongoing capacity-building initiatives for police and enforcement officials across the country. Senior officials from the concerned departments were present during the meeting.

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