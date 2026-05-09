Assam reconstitutes Standing Finance Committee to vet SOPD projects worth Rs 5–25 crore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government's Finance Department has issued a fresh notification reconstituting the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) under Rule 22 of the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules (DFPR), 2022. As per the notification, the newly formed committee will examine and approve proposals related to various government schemes and projects.

The committee will be chaired by the chief secretary, while the senior-most secretary of the administrative department will serve as member secretary. Other members include representatives from the Department of Transformation & Development, the Finance (Expenditure Control) Department, administrative departments concerned, heads of departments, and senior department financial advisers.

The notification also states that the chairperson will have the authority to nominate or invite any other officer as a member of the committee whenever required.

Importantly, this Standing Finance Committee will now consider all State Own Priority Development (SOPD) schemes and projects-excluding those under PWD (Roads, Buildings & National Highways)-with project costs ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 25 crore.

This new notification supersedes the earlier government notification dated May 15, 2024, along with all subsequent related directions. The government has directed all administrative departments to take necessary steps in accordance with the DFPR, 2022.

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