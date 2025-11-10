Prof. Parukutty Baruah Memorial Lecture 2025 delivered at Cotton University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Prof. Parukutty Baruah Memorial Lecture 2025 was delivered at the A.C. Dutta Bhawan of the Department of Botany, Cotton University, on November 7. The day-long event commenced with a tree plantation programme within the department premises in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Registrar (in-charge), Academic Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and both past and present faculty members of the Botany Department.

The programme began with a welcome address, followed by an inaugural speech delivered by the Vice-Chancellor. The memorial lecture was presented by Prof. S. P. Khullar, Emeritus Professor from Panjab University, Chandigarh, on the topic “Pteridophytes: A Wonderful Creation of Nature”. Prof. Khullar, a renowned pteridologist, elaborated on the evolution, diversity, and ecological significance of pteridophytic flora, engaging the audience with his extensive expertise.

Following the lecture, a workshop on “Vermicomposting for a Sustainable Future” was conducted by Dr. Ranjita Bezbaruah, Scientist at Assam Agricultural University, Guwahati. The event successfully highlighted Cotton University’s continuing commitment to promoting scientific learning and environmental awareness in memory of the late Prof. Parukutty Baruah.

Also Read: Not Facebook, read actual books: Cotton University VC at Goalpara Book Fair