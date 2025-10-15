Cotton University Students Stage Protest Demanding Justice For Zubeen Garg

Guwahati : The campus of Cotton University echoed with slogans on Wednesday as students staged a strong protest demanding immediate justice for popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The demonstration took place in front of the Manik Chandra Baruah Administrative Building, drawing a large crowd of students and supporters.

Holding placards and banners, the student protesters questioned the prolonged delay in the investigation. “Why is justice for Zubeen Garg taking so long? We want answers and fair action now,” said a protesting student leader.

Addressing the gathering, another student activist stated, “We are not just fans of Zubeen Garg, we are citizens demanding justice. The authorities must act swiftly and ensure that the truth is not buried under political pressure.”

They think that the community will be waiting for another 5-10 years, but we would not let this happen. Zubeen Garg’s justice process should be completed soon , the accused will have to get strict punishment or else the Assamese will not be calm. We, the student union, will only say that we will keep fighting for the justice of Zubeen Garg, since he’s our heartthrob. I Dhritimay Kashyap the General Secretary of Cotton University, on behalf of the students union I promise that we will keep fighting for the justice.