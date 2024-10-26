Professors Awarded Prestigious Research Honors at All India Commerce Conference

Guwahati: Dr Gargi Sarma and Dr Bipasha C Barua was awarded the prestigious Prof Manubhai M Shah Memorial Research Award (MMSRA) and Gold Medal at the 75th All India Commerce Conference 2024, organized by the Indian Commerce Association from October 18 to October 20 at Udaipur.

Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, Dr Sarma, alongside Associate Professor, Department of Commerce, Dibrugarh University, Dr Barua, received the award for their research paper titled , “Direct-to-Consumer Pharmaceuticals as a catalyst for employment growth in Kamrup Rural: Analyzing infrastructure and consumer behaviour”. The paper was presented during the MMSRA Session, focusing on Empirical Research in Rural Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, stated a press release.

