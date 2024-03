Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah has ordered the expulsion of Pronab Kumar Baruah from the Indian National Congress (INC). He also appointed Jayanta Kalita as the In-Charge President of the Tinsukia District Congress Committee with immediate effect. Jayanta Kalita is also the vice president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

