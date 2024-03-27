Bhupen Borah will join BJP: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

APCC chief rejects claim outright

GUWAHATI: Claims and counterclaims steal the show in Assam, with the Lok Sabha poll dates drawing closer. While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Kumar Borah would join the BJP by January–February 2025, The APCC president, on the other hand, denied the claim of the Chief Minister outright.

The Chief Minister said on several occasions since last night that the APCC president would join the BJP, and that is quite certain. He said, “It is sure that Bhupen Borah will join the BJP in January–February 2025. I have already kept two LACs (legislative assembly constituencies) to file him on a BJP ticket in 2026. I won’t disclose the names of the two LACs.”

The further said, “By 2026, the Congress will have no traces in Assam, barring a few small pockets. The party will vanish even from minority-dominated areas in 2032. I have my fixed deposit in Congress, and I cash that deposit as and when I need it. A river’s destination is the sea, and that of the Congress leaders and workers in Assam is the BJP. Even if I want, I can make the Congress’ Sonitpur candidate join the BJP. However, I won’t do that now. I will telephone him after the Lok Sabha election.”

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s claim, APCC president Bhupan Kumar Borah said, “Why should I join the BJP? The Chief Minister said that he has already kept two LACs ready for me. If the party permits, in the 2026 Assembly election in the state, I will fight against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. I did say earlier also that I would contest the election from the Jalukbari.”

In the past month, joining the BJP has been a new trend among the Congress leaders of the state.

