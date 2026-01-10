Property crimes: Guwahati witnesses 50% fall in 2 years

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati has witnessed a significant improvement in public safety, particularly in crimes against property, with official data indicating a sharp decline over the last two years. According to the Crime & Enforcement Snapshot released by Guwahati Police, cases of property-related crimes have dropped by nearly 50 percent between 2023 and 2025.

The data shows that property crime cases stood at 3,752 in 2023, which reduced to 2,804 cases in 2024 and further declined to 1,854 cases in 2025. During 2025 alone, Guwahati Police arrested 2,118 persons in connection with property-related offences, reflecting intensified enforcement and proactive policing.

Senior police officials attributed the steady decline to improved surveillance, focused crime-prevention strategies, increased patrolling, and swift action against offenders. The consistent reduction highlights the effectiveness of coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies in curbing theft, burglary and other property crimes across the city.

Urban planners and real estate experts note that improved safety has a direct impact on property values and investor confidence. With crime rates falling significantly, Guwahati is increasingly being seen as a safer and smarter city to live in and invest, particularly in residential and commercial real estate sectors.

The Guwahati Police reiterated their commitment to sustaining this downward trend through technology-driven policing, community engagement and strict enforcement of the law, aiming to further strengthen public trust and urban safety in the coming years.

