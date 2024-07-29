Protest at Rukminigaon against closure of U-turn at traffic point in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The residents of Rukminigaon staged a protest today in response to the closure of the U-turn at the Rukminigaon traffic point. The decision, enforced by local police, now requires commuters to take a U-turn under the Six Mile Bridge, causing significant inconvenience.

Protesters gathered to voice their dissatisfaction, citing increased travel time and discomfort as primary concerns. The community is urging authorities to reconsider the decision and restore the U-turn to alleviate the current traffic issues.

One of the residents said, "We commute daily from this area. The closure of U-turn has increased the time to travel."

Adding to the residents' grievances is the chronic flooding that has plagued Rukminigaon for years. The protesters, carrying banners and chanting slogans, demanded immediate and permanent solutions to the flooding problem, which they claim has been ignored by the government. They alleged that despite submitting a memorandum to the chief minister detailing their concerns, no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue.

"Year after year, we suffer from severe flooding, and yet the government remains indifferent to our plight," said one of the protesters. "We have been patient, but our patience has run out. We need action, not empty promises."

Rukminigaon, one of the most flood-affected areas in the capital city. Residents have repeatedly called for better drainage systems and infrastructure improvements to mitigate the impact of heavy rains. However, their appeals have largely gone unanswered, leading to increased frustration and today's mass protest.

The demonstration saw a diverse group of residents, including shopkeepers, office workers, and homemakers, coming together to voice their demands. As the protest continued, traffic in the area was significantly disrupted, highlighting the urgency of the issues at hand.

Authorities have yet to respond to the protest, leaving residents hopeful but sceptical about future actions. The people of Rukminigaon are determined to continue their fight until their demands are met and their community is safe from both traffic woes and flooding.

