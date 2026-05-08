Protest brews in Dimoria over alleged harassment at Nazirakhat toll gate

STAFF REPORTER

SONAPUR: Allegations have repeatedly surfaced against the toll gate authorities for allegedly harassing and misbehaving with local residents in the name of toll collection.

Even media personnel were reportedly not spared from the alleged misconduct of the toll gate authority, namely Ankit Tendon Enterprises, located at Nazirakhat.

Local residents have also levelled serious allegations that the authorities are collecting toll taxes from vehicles parked at homes without following transport laws or regulations.

Against this backdrop, an important meeting was held on Thursday at the office of the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner under the mediation of the Dimoria Co-District administration between local organisations of Dimoria and the toll gate authorities.

During the meeting, the local organisations demanded that the earlier decision of the toll gate authorities not to collect toll taxes from private vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Maximos belonging to areas under the Sonapur Revenue Circle must continue to remain in force. They stated that the exemption had earlier been secured following a mass public movement led by the people and organisations of Dimoria at the time of the establishment of the toll gate at Nazirakhat in Sonapur.

The organizations further warned that if their demands are not fulfilled by May 13, they will launch a massive agitation against the “outsider” toll gate authority.

Also Read: Spelling Blunder on Khowang Toll Gate Signboard Sparks Outrage, Residents Raise Deeper Concerns Over Traffic Impact