Spelling Blunder on Khowang Toll Gate Signboard Sparks Outrage, Residents Raise Deeper Concerns Over Traffic Impact

A glaring spelling mistake on a newly installed signboard at the Khowang toll gate in Dibrugarh has sparked sharp public criticism, with residents calling it a symptom of poor oversight in what is already a contentious infrastructure project.
The signboard, meant to read "Oversized Vehicle Lane," instead displays "Oversized Vihicle Lane" — a basic error that has drawn widespread ridicule and raised questions about the quality checks carried out before installation.
While the spelling blunder has become a talking point on its own, residents say the real concern runs far deeper than a misspelled word.
The toll gate, located near busy local marketplaces in Khowang, is being viewed with increasing anxiety by daily commuters, small traders, and farmers who depend heavily on the route for their livelihoods.
Khowang serves as a key transit point for dozens of nearby villages, with hundreds of people using the road every day for work, education, and access to essential services.
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Residents fear that toll collection will create long queues during peak hours and weekly market days — periods when the road already sees a significant surge in vehicles, including those of small traders, transport carriers, and farmers bringing produce to market.
"During market days, the road is already crowded. Adding a toll gate here will only worsen the situation. People transporting goods may face delays, affecting their livelihoods," a local shopkeeper said.
Frequent short-distance travellers have also raised concerns about being forced to pay toll charges multiple times a day, adding a recurring financial burden on local residents who use the route most.
The combination of a basic spelling error and broader logistical concerns has led many residents to question the planning and execution of the entire project.
Citizens have called on authorities to correct the signboard immediately and, more urgently, to reassess traffic management strategies around the toll gate before it becomes operational.
As the toll gate nears readiness, locals are demanding proper verification of public infrastructure, and measures to ensure that the project does not adversely disrupt the daily lives of people in the Khowang area.