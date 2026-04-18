Spelling Blunder on Khowang Toll Gate Signboard Sparks Outrage, Residents Raise Deeper Concerns Over Traffic Impact

A glaring spelling mistake on a newly installed signboard at the Khowang toll gate in Dibrugarh has sparked sharp public criticism, with residents calling it a symptom of poor oversight in what is already a contentious infrastructure project.

The signboard, meant to read "Oversized Vehicle Lane," instead displays "Oversized Vihicle Lane" — a basic error that has drawn widespread ridicule and raised questions about the quality checks carried out before installation.

An Error That Points to Deeper Problems

While the spelling blunder has become a talking point on its own, residents say the real concern runs far deeper than a misspelled word.

The toll gate, located near busy local marketplaces in Khowang, is being viewed with increasing anxiety by daily commuters, small traders, and farmers who depend heavily on the route for their livelihoods.

Khowang serves as a key transit point for dozens of nearby villages, with hundreds of people using the road every day for work, education, and access to essential services.

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