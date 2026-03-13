Public Drinking Near Dispur Police Station Puts Guwahati's Late-Night Policing Under Scrutiny

Guwahati's credentials as a Smart City are being tested not by its infrastructure, but by what happens on its streets after midnight. Ganeshguri, one of the city's busiest commercial hubs, is once again under scrutiny after groups of youths were reportedly seen openly consuming beer on the roadside just metres away from Dispur Police Station.

The incident has reignited a debate among residents about the effectiveness of late-night policing in the city, and whether enforcement in Guwahati is genuinely preventive or merely reactive.

