Public Hearing in Guwahati Clears Long-Pending Land Disputes, Brings Relief to Applicants

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul on Wednesday held a public hearing at the Guwahati Revenue Circle office in Ulubari, taking up 31 cases related to various land issues.

During the hearing, several long-pending matters that had remained unresolved for years were addressed and resolved, providing relief to the applicants concerned. The initiative aimed to ensure the speedy disposal of land-related grievances and improve public access to revenue administration.

Also Read: Kamrup (M) DC Resolves 12 Land Disputes in Public Hearing at Dispur Revenue Circle