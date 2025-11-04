Publication Board Assam (PBA) invites entries for ‘Publication Board Literary Award 2025’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Publication Board Assam (PBA), under the Department of Higher Education, Government of Assam, has invited books for consideration for the prestigious “Publication Board Literary Award – 2025.”

As in previous years, the Board will confer the award to eminent writers and publishers for outstanding literary works. Books published between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2024, in the categories of novel, short stories, drama, and poetry, will be considered for the award. In a statement by the Board’s Secretary, Pramod Kalita said both the author and the publisher of the selected book will be felicitated. The author will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation, while the publisher will be awarded Rs 3 lakh and a citation.

Eligible authors or publishers may submit their entries by filling up the prescribed form and sending two copies of the book to the Board’s office by November 20, 2025. Submissions can also be made by post with four copies of the book.

