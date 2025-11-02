Centre to unveil Small Hydro Policy for NE soon; Assam districts win solar awards

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam is among the first states in India to notify a comprehensive Integrated Clean Energy Policy. Three districts of the state - Dhubri, Barpeta and Hojai - received awards as the best-performing districts in the installation of rooftop solar panels under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG:MBY).

Assam is in eighth position among 36 states in the country for installation of rooftop solar panels under PMSG-MBY. The state has installed 51,901 rooftop solar panels so far.

Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said this at the inauguration of a regional workshop on 'Renewable Energy for the North East Zone' organized in Guwahati to accelerate the renewable energy transition in the region.

Joshi emphasized the Northeast's vast potential in solar, small hydro, and biomass energy and urged states to expedite the implementation of schemes such as PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM. Highlighting the government's focus on inclusive growth, he mentioned India's rapid economic expansion and the transformation underway through renewable energy initiatives.

Joshi highlighted that only about 54,545 households in the Northeast have benefitted under PM-Surya Ghar Yojana and urged states to enhance adoption. He noted the region's vast 122 GW renewable potential with just 5.1 GW installed. He also commended the state of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam is among the very first states in India to notify a comprehensive integrated clean energy policy.

He announced that the ministry will soon launch a new small hydro policy which will immensely benefit the Northeast. He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to providing policy and financial support for clean energy development in the region.

Energy ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura shared their progress and challenges in renewable energy implementation. The workshop featured discussions on green hydrogen, decentralised renewable energy, and financing models to strengthen regional collaboration. The Union minister appreciated the efforts of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh under PM-KUSUM and of Assam and Mizoram under PM-Surya Ghar for their exemplary performance by awarding a certificate.

The workshop concluded with a call for greater cooperation between the Centre, North Eastern States, and industry stakeholders to harness the Northeast's renewable energy potential and ensure a sustainable, energy-secure future for the region.

People installing rooftop solar panels under PM-Surya Ghar Yojana get subsidies from the Government of India and the Assam government. The Central Government released Rs 334 crore, and the Assam government released Rs 32 crore as subsidies under this scheme. Already 4.27 lakh people have applied for the installation of solar panels in Assam so far.

The purpose of PM Surya Ghar Yojana is to encourage the use of renewable energy, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and provide cheap energy access to citizens.

