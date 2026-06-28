Pulse Polio Immunization drive to cover nearly 2 lakh children in Kamrup-M today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration is fully geared up to observe National Immunization Day (NID) on Sunday as part of the statewide Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI) campaign aimed at protecting children against poliomyelitis. Under the three-day immunisation drive, which will continue till June 30, health authorities have set a target of administering the oral polio vaccine to 1,99,591 children in the 0–5 years age group across the district.

To ensure smooth implementation of the programme, the District Health Society has established 860 polio booths across Kamrup Metropolitan. These include 662 general booths, 25 difficult booths, 72 institutional booths, and 64 transit booths. Additionally, 37 mobile teams have been deployed to reach children in remote and underserved areas, ensuring that no eligible child is left out of the campaign.

A total of 51 medical officers, 3,222 booth workers, and 172 booth supervisors have been engaged to carry out the immunisation drive efficiently.

On the first day of the campaign, June 28, children will receive the polio vaccine at designated booths across the district. Those unable to visit the booths or who miss vaccination on Sunday will be covered through door-to-door visits by health workers on June 29 and 30.

The district-level inaugural programme of National Immunization Day will be held at 9:30 am on Sunday at the Satgaon Urban State Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

Health officials have appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that every child below five years of age receives the life-saving polio vaccine, reiterating that even children who have previously been vaccinated must receive the dose during the campaign to strengthen immunity and keep the district polio-free.

Also Read: Assam: Kamrup Reviews Preparations for National Immunisation Day Polio Drive