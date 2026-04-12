Purabi Dairy crosses Rs 400 crore turnover in FY26, expands dairy network

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A turnover of Rs 400 crore was recorded by Purabi Dairy in the financial year 2025–26, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory as the cooperative celebrated its annual pre-Rongali Bihu programme on its premises on Saturday.

The dairy cooperative attributed its growth to an expanding farmer base, which had risen to over 58,000 across Assam. Average daily milk procurement reached 1.6 lakh litres, with peak procurement exceeding two lakh litres per day, indicating increased participation and a strengthening rural dairy network.

During the financial year, more than 900 new Dairy Cooperative Societies were formed, taking the total number to over 1,600. To support procurement and ensure quality, 11 additional Bulk Milk Cooling Centres were established, raising the total to 59 facilities.

Purabi Dairy registered a 33 per cent increase in turnover compared to Rs 306 crore in the previous financial year. The growth was driven by expansion in both milk and value-added product segments, along with entry into new markets. North East Dairy and Foods Limited, which markets Purabi products, recorded a 48 per cent rise in product volume, while pouch milk sales grew by 10 per cent.

Among value-added products, curd saw a 49 per cent increase in volume, paneer grew by 48 per cent, and ghee recorded a 37 per cent rise. Cream and lassi also witnessed moderate growth. The introduction of products such as ice cream, flavoured milk and UHT tetra pack milk further strengthened the product portfolio.

Geographical expansion included entry into the Barak Valley and strengthening presence in eastern Assam. A new milk processing plant with a capacity of 20,000 litres per day was inaugurated in Silchar, adding to existing facilities in Guwahati and Dhemaji.

Officials stated that further capacity expansion plans were underway, including upgrades to the Panjabari plant and new facilities in Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Dhemaji, aimed at strengthening the dairy value chain and enhancing milk processing capacity in the state.

Also Read: Purabi Dairy to Set Up New Milk Processing Units in Silchar, Jorhat and Dibrugarh