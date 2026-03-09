PVM Slams BJP-AIUDF Rajya Sabha Tie-Up, Says It Betrays Indigenous People of Assam

The Prabrajan Virodhi Manch (PVM) has come out strongly against the reported electoral understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Rajya Sabha election, calling it a matter of serious concern for the indigenous communities of Assam.

In a statement, PVM convenor Upamanyu Hazarika said the development represents a direct contradiction of the political position on which the BJP built its support base in the state.

