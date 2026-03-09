PVM Slams BJP-AIUDF Rajya Sabha Tie-Up, Says It Betrays Indigenous People of Assam

The Prabrajan Virodhi Manch (PVM) has come out strongly against the reported electoral understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Rajya Sabha election, calling it a matter of serious concern for the indigenous communities of Assam.
In a statement, PVM convenor Upamanyu Hazarika said the development represents a direct contradiction of the political position on which the BJP built its support base in the state.
Beyond the Rajya Sabha tie-up, Hazarika used the statement to raise broader concerns about the state of key protective measures for Assam's indigenous population.
He alleged that the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has remained effectively stalled for several years, with no meaningful progress. He also pointed to the recommendations of the Clause 6 committee — which was set up to identify constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards for indigenous Assamese people — as having gone unimplemented despite the passage of time.
Hazarika also directed criticism at Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's handling of the foreigners issue, and alleged that successive political leaderships in Assam, across party lines, have failed to resolve a matter that remains central to the concerns of the state's indigenous communities.