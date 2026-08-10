Rabha women’s body marks 33rd foundation day at Rani Primary School playground

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The All Rabha Women’s Council celebrated its 33rd foundation day with a day-long programme at the Rani Primary School playground near Guwahati on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the Kamrup District Rabha Women’s Council in association with regional Rabha organisations and local residents. Former MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita inaugurated the main entrance gate, while general secretary Kavita Rabha paid tribute to martyrs and president Lalita Rabha hoisted the organisation’s main flag.

At the open meeting, presided over by Lalita Rabha and inaugurated by former president Lakshmi Rabha, speakers highlighted the organisation’s role in movements for the self-governance and rights of the Rabha community since its formation on August 8, 1993.

Dr Dipika Das, Head of the Economics Department at Chhaygaon College, released the souvenir Tholengpar and stressed the need to improve literacy and economic empowerment among Rabha women.

All Rabha Students’ Union president Motilal Rabha said the community had continued its demand for the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule. Dudhnoi MLA Tonkeswar Rabha, Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha and other dignitaries attended the programme.

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