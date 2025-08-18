Rahul Gandhi Playing Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Assam Deputy Speaker

Guwahati: Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin and senior BJP leader on Sunday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the new avatar of Jinnah.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is exactly playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi is the new avatar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah," Momin told.

"The people of the country weren't able to know about the knowledge of the facts, now the NCERT module reveals the "Culprits of Partition". Jinnah first demanded the Partition of India, Congress accepted it, and Lord Mountbatten implemented it. The culprits of the Partition of India are Jinnah and Congress, and they were solely responsible for the Partition of our country. This is a sad part of Indian history. This Congress party has always tried to divide our country. Whenever Rahul Gandhi visited outside of the country, he tried to defame our country and malign the image of our country. He is playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi is the new avatar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His nature, thought, ideology, and vision are to destroy our culture, heritage and country's integrity. This is a very dangerous situation and condition that such people are living in our country and defame and malign the image of our country," Momin said.

"I strongly believe that, instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, if Narendra Modi were in his place, the very existence of Pakistan wouldn't have happened. It was a sad part that Jawaharlal Nehru was the leader of our country, but so many good leaders were there, including Patel ji (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel). Still, he was not chosen by the time of the leadership," he further added.

A senior BJP leader also stated that the people of our country are now very intelligent, and their motivation is very strong under the strong leadership of Narendra Modi.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi is trying to do, repeating Jinnah's policy will not be successful. We are striving to become the Vishwaguru by 2047, and our dream is within reach. I believe the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working, very soon we are going to be the top leader of the world," Momin said.

On the other hand, discussing infiltration and demographic changes, Numal Momin highlighted the demographic threat to Assam and the North Eastern region, accusing the Congress party of encouraging infiltrators.

"Congress party is responsible for infiltration in Assam and the North East. For a long time, the Congress government was in the North-Eastern region, and they gave Bangladeshi infiltrators shelter. They didn't give land rights and didn't issue land pattas to the indigenous people. Following the formation of the BJP government in Assam, we have begun to grant land rights, including land pattas, to the state's indigenous people. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we have given more than 12 lakh land pattas to the indigenous people of Assam," Numal Momin said.

He further said that the Bangladeshi infiltrators are not only the greatest threat to Assam, but also the greatest threat to the North East and West Bengal too. (ANI)

