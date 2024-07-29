Raid in Saraighat Nagar leads to drug seizure in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a decisive raid at Saraighat Nagar, a West Guwahati Police District team from Jalukbari OP arrested Syed Saddam Hussain of Hajo last evening. The raid led to the discovery of suspected heroin, including 10.31 grams found in a soapbox and 1.40 grams in a vial. Additionally, authorities seized 180 empty vials, seven mobile phones, and Rs 30,770 in cash.

The police operation is part of an ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking in the region. Hussain's arrest and the confiscation of drugs and paraphernalia highlight the persistent issue of narcotics in Guwahati.

