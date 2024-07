Guwahati: An East Gauhati Police District team from Hatigaon Police Station arrested an individual named Liyakat Ali (43) of Barpeta after he was caught red-handed with a soap box containing heroin, weighing 11 gm, at Sundarban Nagar on Thursday. A necessary legal action has been initiated against him.

