Raijor Dal adopts draft manifesto for 2026 Assam Assembly elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal on Thursday marks its fifth Foundation Day celebrations with a daylong programme.

The Foundation Day marked the formal launch of Raijor Dal’s political roadmap and governance vision for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Addressing party workers and supporters, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi said the Foundation Day was “not merely an organizational milestone, but the beginning of a decisive political struggle for a new Assam.”

Raijor Dal has also initiated the process of finalizing its manifesto for the 2026 elections. A draft manifesto was adopted at an extended executive committee meeting, following which detailed consultations with subject experts will be held. The final manifesto is expected to be released by January 15. Gogoi described it as “a manifesto of hope, dignity and economic justice.”

According to the draft manifesto, Raijor Dal proposes to build a “New Assam” by including all legitimate Indian citizens residing in the state. It envisions Assam as a multi-crop, twelve-month agricultural state, with local people gaining control over local, inter-state and international markets. The party has also proposed opening Assam’s eastern corridor for international trade and positioning the state as the gateway to South-East Asian commerce.

Plans to establish one or two industrial units in every village and urban area, expand tourism infrastructure, and develop Assam as a national tourism hub also feature prominently in the draft.

During the programme, the party leaders visited at Zubeen Kshetra and major resolutions.

