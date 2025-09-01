Raijor Dal Announces Candidates for BTC Polls 2025, Akhil Gogoi Approves List

Guwahati: Raijor Dal has announced its candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, scheduled for September 22. Party president Akhil Gogoi approved the list following the recommendation of the Central Steering Committee.The names cleared for key constituencies are:

• 23 Dihira (Open): Aswini Das

• 24 Mushalpur (ST): Dr. Gauri Sankar Sarania

• 34 Khaling Duar (ST): Daleswar Boro

• 35 Mwdwibari (Open): Moon Sahariah

The announcement was made by Chinmoy Borah, General Secretary (Administration) of Raijor Dal. Party leaders said the candidate list reflects Raijor Dal’s effort to field a mix of experienced figures and grassroots leaders to strengthen its presence in the BTC region.

The BTC election is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with major regional and national parties releasing their lists of candidates.

On Sunday, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) declared its nominees for four constituencies, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, announced its final slate following its Policy Making Body meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, also released its first list of 28 candidates across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts. State BJP president Dilip Saikia said the remaining names will be finalised shortly, with the party set to contest all 31 seats.Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) unveiled its final list of nine candidates, completing its roster for all 40 constituencies.

The elections will be held on September 22, and results will be declared on September 26.