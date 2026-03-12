Raijor Dal Alleges Congress Broke Alliance Talks Four Times, Demands Urgent Resumption

Raijor Dal has alleged that the Indian National Congress has effectively broken its alliance negotiations with the party four times in an informal manner, even though no official announcement of a split has been made, and called for urgent talks to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Raijor Dal leader Bhasko D Saikia said that Congress's actions during the ongoing negotiations have repeatedly undermined the alliance process, despite the absence of a formal breakdown statement from either side.

