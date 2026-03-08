Raijor Dal names Ratan Duwarah as candidate for Bokakhat Assembly seat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Election winds have begun blowing across the state, including the 105 No. Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency. So far, apart from Raijor Dal, no other party has officially announced its candidate for the seat.

According to the first list of candidates released by Raijor Dal on Wednesday, Ratan Duwarah will contest as the party's candidate from the 105 No. Bokakhat Assembly constituency. Following the official announcement of Ratan Duwarah-considered a close associate of Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi-discussions have reportedly begun within the Indian National Congress regarding the selection of its candidate for Bokakhat.

Although Ratan Duwarah originally hails from Bankuwal village in the Bokakhat subdivision, he is currently residing in Bokakhat town. His candidature has reportedly generated enthusiasm among the riverside population of the constituency. However, it remains to be seen how voters from the tea garden communities and other sections of the constituency will respond to his candidature.

Meanwhile, if Pranab Doley-who made his political debut in the last election and secured a significant number of votes despite losing-decides to contest again, the riverside vote bank may get divided, which could benefit a third candidate.

Former MLA Jiten Gogoi is almost certain to contest the election, either as an independent candidate or from a political party. The current MLA of Bokakhat, Atul Bora, is also almost certain to contest again.

Also Read: Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi Hints at Solo Run in 2026 Elections Amid Failed Congress Alliance Talks