Raijor Dal leaders detained during protest over flood relief in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several Raijor Dal leaders, including Gyanashree Bora, Rasel Hussain and others, were detained by police on Saturday during a protest outside Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding enhanced relief and compensation for families affected by the devastating floods in Upper Assam.

The leaders were taken away in a police bus after protesters raised slogans against the Assam government. Heavy police deployment was witnessed outside the state secretariat following the demonstration.

The detention came a day after Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi began an indefinite sit-in at the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) premises, demanding immediate financial assistance for flood-affected families and an inquiry into the causes of the devastation.

Gogoi has demanded one-time interim assistance of Rs 15,000 for each flood-affected family in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. He has also sought an additional Rs 10,000 for affected families in Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Reacting to the detention of party leaders on Saturday, Gogoi said the devastating floods had forced him to return to street protests, while criticising the state government's response to the crisis. He reiterated his demand for the immediate disbursal of financial assistance to affected people and a probe into the causes of the extensive damage caused by the floods.

Also Read: Flood Victims from Upper Assam Rally with Raijor Dal, Seek Rs 10 Lakh Aid Amid Alleged Govt Apathy