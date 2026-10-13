Raijor Dal Protests in Dispur Over Flood Compensation, Tensions Rise as Police Detain Demonstrators

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal staged a strong protest in Dispur on Monday, demanding immediate compensation for flood-affected families in Upper Assam. The protesters held demonstrations in front of Janata Bhawan and the ministers' residential quarters, pressing the state government to provide relief to those who suffered losses due to floods.

Police intervened to stop the protest, leading to tense scenes at the spot. Protesters were allegedly pushed and forcibly taken into police vehicles before being detained. The situation became heated as demonstrators objected to the police action.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi addressed a press conference, criticising Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the government's response to the compensation demand. Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister's arrogance had not diminished and claimed that neither the Chief Minister nor the Chief Secretary had approached him to discuss the matter.

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