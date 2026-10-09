Raijor Dal workers detained by police during protest in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several Raijor Dal workers were detained by police on Thursday after party supporters staged a protest near the Assam Secretariat in Dispur, demanding enhanced compensation and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected families in Upper Assam.

Hundreds of protesters carrying black flags took to the streets and raised slogans against the state government. Tensions escalated when the protesters attempted to cross police barricades and proceed towards the Chief Minister’s residence, following which police detained several demonstrators.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) general secretary Bidyut Saikia and Raijor Dal leader Dhoirya Konwar were among those allegedly dragged away by police and taken into custody.

Addressing the protesters, Saikia accused the state government of failing to provide adequate compensation to flood victims. He alleged that funds meant for flood relief had not reached the affected people and accused the BJP and government officials of misappropriating relief funds. A protester alleged that despite repeated appeals, the government had failed to fulfil its commitments, including the promised immediate relief of Rs 15,000 to flood-affected families.

The protest followed an appeal by Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi to intensify the agitation over compensation and rehabilitation for flood victims.

Gogoi’s indefinite sit-in at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises entered its seventh day on Thursday. He said he had completed 144 hours of the protest and would continue the agitation, while stating that he would no longer appeal to the state government to act.

“From now on, I will not make any request to the Assam government. Even after staging a sit-in at the Assembly, the way the government has shown arrogance towards the people of Assam, they should take the decision. I appeal to the people of Assam, Raijor Dal and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti to take the decision,” Gogoi told reporters on October 8.

Gogoi has been demanding enhanced compensation for flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. Among his key demands is compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each affected family.

He has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the causes of the flooding, besides additional measures for rehabilitation of affected people.

Also Read: Raijor Dal leaders detained during protest over flood relief in Guwahati