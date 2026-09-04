Raijor Dal Slams Congress After Alliance Ends, Cites ‘Soft Communal’ Ideology Clash

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Raijor Dal on Thursday reacted to the Congress’s formal decision to end its alliance with the party, saying that fundamental ideological differences between the two parties made a long-term alliance impossible.

Raijor Dal working president Bhasko De Saikia and general secretaries Russell Hussain and Chinmoy Bora said the Congress is a “nationalist” and “soft communal” party, while Raijor Dal is a regionalist and nationalist party committed to socialism and consistently raising issues concerning Assam’s interests. According to the Raijor Dal leaders, the alliance with the Congress was forged only with the objective of defeating the “communal and fascist BJP”. However, they claimed that the party had always felt that the Congress lacked ideological firmness.

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