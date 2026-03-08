Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi Hints at Solo Run in 2026 Elections Amid Failed Congress Alliance Talks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijar Dal president Akhil Gogoi has dropped a broad hint that his party may go solo in the 2026 Assembly election. This statement from Akhil Gogoi came against the backdrop of its talks on alliance with the Congress failing to make progress.

The Congress-led opposition alliance not inviting Akhil Gogoi to the meeting held on Friday has made him come live on social media today. He did post on social media about the opposition alliance and said, “The last-ditch effort has also failed.”

During today’s Facebook Live session, Gogoi expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in alliance negotiations with the Congress leadership. He said the situation has created uncertainty around the formation of a broader opposition front against the ruling BJP, which could hinder their chances of effectively challenging the ruling party in upcoming elections.

According to Gogoi, he had been waiting in the Kaziranga area hoping to hold discussions with Congress leaders regarding a possible alliance. However, the expected meeting did not take place.

Speaking to reporters, the Raijor Dal chief deemed it “insulting” that Congress announced an alliance with four other parties during a press conference, while Raijor Dal was left out.

Despite his disappointment, Gogoi maintained that the door for an alliance has not been completely closed. “The ball is now in Congress’ court,” he said, adding that he would wait until midnight for a response from the Congress leadership regarding the alliance discussions.

Also Read: Will not accept unilateral decision of Congress: Akhil Gogoi