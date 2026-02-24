Will not accept unilateral decision of Congress: Akhil Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi said on Monday that he remains hopeful of being included in the Opposition alliance in Assam, but made it clear that he will not accept any unilateral decision taken by the Congress in this regard.

Gogoi noted that discussions over the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state Assembly elections are still incomplete and claimed that the Congress has not yet communicated any final decision to him or his party.

He added that the Raijor Dal has formally demanded 15 Assembly constituencies as part of the alliance arrangement.

"I am still optimistic about the alliance, but decisions cannot be imposed unilaterally. Any alliance must be based on mutual respect and consensus," Gogoi told reporters.

The Raijor Dal leader warned that excluding his party from the Opposition alliance could prove counterproductive and weaken the collective fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. He asserted that Raijor Dal enjoys strong grassroots support in several Assembly constituencies and plays a crucial role in mobilizing voters, particularly among youth and marginalized sections.

"If the Raijor Dal is kept out, the alliance will face serious difficulties. Ignoring our contribution will only benefit the BJP," Gogoi said, adding that Opposition unity is essential to challenge the BJP effectively.

The Raijor Dal Chief also indicated that while he is open to continued dialogue, the Congress must clarify its stand at the earliest to avoid confusion among party workers and supporters. He said that prolonged indecision could demoralize Opposition cadres and create uncertainty ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Political observers note that seat sharing remains a major sticking point within the Opposition alliance in Assam, with multiple political parties staking claim to crucial Assembly constituencies.

While the Congress has held several rounds of talks with allies, it has so far refrained from making public announcements on the final seat-sharing arrangement. (IANS)

