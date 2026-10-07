RailOne Launches Shareable UTS Season Ticket for Enhanced Passenger Convenience

GUWAHATI: The Shareable UTS Season Ticket facility has been introduced on the RailOne App, allowing registered users to book season tickets for themselves as well as eligible family members or other passengers.

Introduced from September 2, the facility allows a registered user to book one season ticket for themselves and up to five additional tickets for eligible passengers, subject to applicable rules. Users must be at least 18 years old to book a ticket for themselves, while passengers booked by another user must be at least five years old. A season ticket booked for oneself becomes valid on the same day after successful geo-fencing verification, while tickets booked for other passengers become valid from the following day.

The shareable season ticket carries the passenger's photograph and a QR code containing the photograph for identity verification. Passengers can carry either a clear printed copy of the valid ticket or its PDF version on a mobile device. Booking receipts, RailOne invoices and UTS paper ticket copies are not valid travel documents.

Passengers have been advised to keep the ticket and QR code clear and readable throughout the validity period. A damaged, altered, tampered or unreadable QR code can prevent digital verification and may result in the passenger being treated as travelling without a valid ticket under railway rules. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has sensitised ticket-checking staff, including train staff, station staff and checking squads, to the new facility and directed them to use updated Hand-Held Terminal applications supporting QR-code scanning.

The facility forms part of Indian Railways' efforts to expand digital ticketing and improve passenger convenience while strengthening ticket authentication and verification, a press release said.

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