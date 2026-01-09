Tinsukia: Railways introduces 3% digital fare benefit for unreserved tickets

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Indian Railways has unveiled a significant passenger-oriented digital initiative by offering a 3 percent fare benefit on unreserved ticket bookings made through the RailOne mobile application, reinforcing its commitment to cashless travel and enhanced commuter convenience.

The decision has been taken by the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, and communicated through an official order issued from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

As per the new scheme, passengers booking unreserved tickets on the RailOne app using all digital payment modes, except R-Wallet, will receive a direct 3 percent discount on the ticket fare. Railway officials said that the measure was aimed at expanding the use of digital payments while making mobile-based ticket booking more attractive for millions of daily commuters.

The Railway Board clarified that passengers opting to book tickets through R-Wallet on the RailOne app would continue to receive the existing 3 percent cashback bonus, with no change in the current system, thereby safeguarding the interests of regular users.

The fare benefit will be available for a six-month period from January 14, 2026, to July 14, 2026. During this period, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has been directed to carry out the necessary technical upgrades in the RailOne application and to submit feedback on the scheme’s performance in May 2026 for further assessment.

Sharing the information to this effect, officials at the Tinsukia Divisional Railway Office stated that the initiative was expected to reduce congestion at ticket counters, encourage wider adoption of digital ticketing, strengthen the cashless ecosystem, and significantly improve passenger convenience, particularly for short-distance and suburban commuters in the region.

