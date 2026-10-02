Railway and Forest Officials Collaborate to Address Elephant Movement Near Tracks in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint coordination and awareness meeting on elephant movement and railway safety measures was held at Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 165 between Mirza and Azara railway stations on Thursday.

The meeting, conducted by the Railway Safety Department of the Rangiya Division, was attended by the Range Officer and forest officials of Palashbari Range, SS/Azara, TI/Azara, Inspector/RPF/Azara, Railway Engineering Department personnel and local residents. The issue was also discussed at the Range Forest Office in Mirza.

Participants discussed the occasional movement of elephants through the area and preventive measures to avoid incidents involving elephants and railway operations. Officials stressed the need for close coordination, prompt communication and timely sharing of information about elephant movement near railway tracks.

The participants also emphasised continued coordination among the Railway, Forest Department and local residents to monitor elephant movement and facilitate timely action to ensure the safety of railway operations, personnel, residents and elephants.

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