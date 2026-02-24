Railway Employee’s Son Yashraj Singh Tops North East in JEE Mains 2026

Shri Yashraj Singh has brought immense pride to the North East by securing the top position in the region in JEE Mains 2026 examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He achieved an outstanding 99.98 percentile overall, including 100 percentile in Physics. Shri Yashraj Singh is the son of N. F. Railway employee Shri Abhinav Rituraj, who is presently working as CTTI at Guwahati under Northeast Frontier Railway.

A brilliant student since childhood, Yashraj began his schooling at St. Vivekananda English Academy, Maligaon. Completed his HSLC from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Maligaon and pursued his higher secondary education at South Point School, Guwahati. His remarkable achievement reflects his hard work, dedication and academic excellence.